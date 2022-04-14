Rise Price Up 79.3% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Rise has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $882,932.72 and $36.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,315,898 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.