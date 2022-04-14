Robert W. Baird Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.81.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

