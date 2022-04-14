Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $4,000.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

AMZN opened at $3,110.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,256.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

