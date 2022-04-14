Rocket Vault Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

