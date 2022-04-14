Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rogers Communications by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

