Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.
Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Rogers Communications by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
