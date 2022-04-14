Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.