Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYCEY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

