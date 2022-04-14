ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.96 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011310 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00232116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

