Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $154.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $119.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.