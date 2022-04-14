Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $154.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $119.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

