Rosenblatt Securities Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $267.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $239.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

