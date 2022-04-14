Router Protocol Price Reaches $3.67 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00008938 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.94 or 0.07490138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,007.06 or 0.99887628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,002,020 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

