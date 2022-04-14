Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

