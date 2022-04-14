Royal Bank of Canada Raises LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €790.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €787.00 ($855.43) to €807.00 ($877.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.67.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

