Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCDO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.82).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,153.50 ($15.03) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,507.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,052 ($13.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,255 ($29.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a PE ratio of -38.20.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.17) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,967.03). Insiders acquired 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480 in the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

