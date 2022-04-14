Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Quilter shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, May 19th. The 6-7 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 19th.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

