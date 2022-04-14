Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 2,707 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 2,707 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $19,517.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 919,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,723. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
