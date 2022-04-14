Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 2,707 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 2,707 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $19,517.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 919,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,723. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

