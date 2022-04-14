Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 5,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

