S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Down 1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPPF. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.82) to GBX 685 ($8.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.00.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.