S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Down 1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPPF. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.82) to GBX 685 ($8.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
