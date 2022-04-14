Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 4,050,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,035,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,348,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

