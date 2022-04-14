Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.28. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 53,867 shares trading hands.

SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $519.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

