SafeBlast Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $237,705.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,584.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00827895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00209531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00026739 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

