SafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $797.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $797.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,129.37 or 0.99990912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00270730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00365569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00116371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00135940 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001352 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

