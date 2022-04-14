Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFE stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. Safehold has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $95.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,297,102 shares of company stock worth $194,750,386. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

