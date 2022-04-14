Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.44. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 32,756 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $60,699.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 372,077 shares of company stock worth $2,863,124.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

