Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.80. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

