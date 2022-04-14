Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.80. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.
Samsonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.