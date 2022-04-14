Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

