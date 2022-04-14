Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $469.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,111. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.19 and its 200 day moving average is $379.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.