Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 9,943,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

