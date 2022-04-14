Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of DD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,035. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

