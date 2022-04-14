Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,024 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.16. 433,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.87 and its 200 day moving average is $207.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

