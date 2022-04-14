Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,534. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

