Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

