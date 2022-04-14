Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

