Scotiabank Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$15.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IVPAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

