Scotiabank Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.
Shares of RROTF stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Roots has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.06.
Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roots (RROTF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.