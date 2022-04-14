Scotiabank Trims Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

