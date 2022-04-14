Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) Insider Mark FitzPatrick Buys 10,000 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.52) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($125,228.04).

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 960.26 ($12.51). 3,008,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,030. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 816.20 ($10.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,568.50 ($20.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 992.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,226.02. The company has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

