scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 270,000 Shares

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

SCPH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

