SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.60). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.60), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 660 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 660. The stock has a market cap of £610.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
SDL plc (SDL.L) Company Profile (LON:SDL)
