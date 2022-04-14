SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.19. SEA has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $151,754,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 889.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 244,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

