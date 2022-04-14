Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.31

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 19234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
