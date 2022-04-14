Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.31

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 19234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

