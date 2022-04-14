SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

SCWX opened at $13.41 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

