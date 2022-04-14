SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 34,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,435. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

