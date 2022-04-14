Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 40188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,299 shares of company stock valued at $187,935.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,688,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,770,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,473,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.