Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. 23,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.