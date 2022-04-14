Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after buying an additional 166,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

