Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,153. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $9,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
