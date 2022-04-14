Sentinel Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $541,421.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

