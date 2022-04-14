Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SQNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.