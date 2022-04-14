SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SGSOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.
About SGS (Get Rating)
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
