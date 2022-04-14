SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGSOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. HSBC cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,150.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

